Minka Lavery 4879-283 1 Light Indoor Mini Pendant from the Camden Square Collection Aged Charcoal Indoor Lighting Pendants
Minka Lavery 4879-283 1 Light Indoor Mini Pendant from the Camden Square Collection Single Light Indoor Mini Pendant from the Camden Square CollectionFeatures:Clear Seeded glass rectangle shadeSeeded glass shades replicate the look of colonial glassDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsSloped ceiling compatibleSuitable for Dry LocationsSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoDimmable: YesEnergy Star: NoHeight: 13.25"Location Rating: Dry LocationNumber of Bulbs: 1Pendant Type: MiniShade Material: GlassShade Type: Seedy GlassSloped Ceiling Compatible: YesWattage: 100Watts Per Bulb: 100Width: 7.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)About Minka LaveryAs part of the Minka Group, Minka Lavery has created a reputation of being a trendsetter in developing creative, innovative, and decorative lighting for the discerning designer or homeowner. Pleasing collections of modern, traditional, and transitional lights that will provide inspiration and options in creating your idea of the perfect living space throughout the home. Find the style and size of Minka Lavery indoor pendants that will give your home the best combination of form and function possible. Aged Charcoal