Golden Lighting 4855-LP-SD Galveston 8 Light Foyer Pendant with Seedy Glass Shades Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Golden Lighting 4855-LP-SD Galveston 8 Light Foyer Pendant with Seedy Glass Shades Features: Made of steel to provide added durabilityRequires (8) 60 watt medium (E26) base bulbs - Not IncludedUL and CUL Rated for dry locationsCan be installed on a sloped ceilingElectrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoDimmable: YesNumber of Bulbs: 8Voltage: 110vWattage: 480Watts Per Bulb: 60Dimensions: Canopy Height: 0.75"Chain Length: 144"Height: 21.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Shade Height: 6.25"Width: 42" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Rubbed Bronze