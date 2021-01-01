Minka Lavery 4851 Wyndmere Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant Sand Black / Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants

Minka Lavery 4851 Wyndmere Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant A streamlined baroque inspired collection, Wyndmere features beautiful watered glass shades that are framed by a classic black trim.FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredSteel constructionSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under Minka Lavery's 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 14"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 3.68 lbsCanopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10.5Bulb Included: No Sand Black / Gold