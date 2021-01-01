Hinkley Lighting 4841 Crew 2 Light 16" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Hinkley Lighting 4841 Crew 2 Light 16" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Features Constructed from steel Comes with a clear ribbed glass shade (2) maximum medium (E26) bulbs required Rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 9-1/2" Width: 16" Depth: 16" Product Weight: 8.45 lbs Shade Height: 5-3/4" Shade Width: 13-3/4" Shade Depth: 13-3/4" Canopy Width: 14-1/2" Canopy Depth: 14-1/2" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 2 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Polished Nickel