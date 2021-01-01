From j.crew
484 Slim-fit stretch jean in light wash
Our designers are obsessed with denim—and it shows. We source denim from some of the world's most renowned mills, create exclusive washes and build our jeans to feel good from the moment you put them on. For this pair, we went to the Kaihara mill in Japan, one of the largest and best-known denim makers in the world. In more than 50 years of production, Kaihara has patented machines to improve the weaving process and developed new techniques that blend American and Japanese dyeing traditions. We made this pair in a broken-in wash and added a medium level of Stretch on Demand that you'll only notice when you need it.