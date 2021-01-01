Hinkley Lighting 4834 Fletcher 2 Light 14" Wide Pendant with a Etched Opal Glass Shade Aged Zinc Indoor Lighting Pendants

Hinkley Lighting 4834 Fletcher 2 Light 14" Wide Pendant with a Etched Opal Glass Shade Fletcher’s chic vibe transcends style boundaries. A seamless dome shade features a cast-fitter and an elegant capture ring that secures the etched opal glass with decorative cast knobs. Spanning vintage to industrial, classic to transitional, Fletcher seamlessly unifies any décor declaration.Features Constructed from steelIncludes: an etched opal glass shadeIncludes: (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsSloped ceiling compatibleRated for dry locations(2) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimensions Height: 14-1/2"Maximum Height: 49-1/2"Width: 13-1/2"Product Weight: 7.7 lbsCanopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Aged Zinc