Z-Lite 482R-12 Barclay 12 Light 48" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Matte Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 482R-12 Barclay 12 Light 48" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier The Barclay Collection offers a simple, minimalist silhouette, available in round, square and rectangle shapes. This collection complements today’s design trends with optional colored candle cover sleeves. Black fixtures come with black, nickel and brass sleeves, while brass fixtures come with brass and black sleeves. Sized to suit, these chandeliers come in extra-large sizes to scale up to fit even the largest rooms. Available in matte black or olde brass.FeaturesConstructed from steel(12) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs120" of adjustable chain includedUL, CUL, and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 39"Width: 48"Depth: 48"Product Weight: 28 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 170"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Matte Black