Masterpiece Artist Canvas 48184 3D Pro 3-1/2" Deep, 42" x 54", Linen 13.0oz - 3X - Vintage Oil Primed

This 42 x 54" is a unique size in the 9:7 Aspect Ratio. Canvas Depth: 3-1/2", Canvas relief: 1/2" (Space between canvas and Bar). Belgian Linen, 13 oz. primed weight. Double sized and primed with a highly absorbent warm yellowish archival quality oil primer, impervious to paints leaching. For oils or alkyds only. Excellent painting surface with qualities of luminosity. Linen is very strong and has natural oils within it's fibers which keep it flexible and help prevent disintegration over time. The surface has a smooth tooth, although not considered of a portrait texture. Solid Pine or Fir Stretcher Bars from the sustainable forests of the Pacific Northwest. No finger joints are allowed, which tend to fail under pressure and over time.