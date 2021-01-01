From sonneman
Sonneman 4801 Transparence 1 Light Wall Sconce with Mercury Glass Shade Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Down Lighting
Sonneman 4801 Transparence 1 Light Wall Sconce with Mercury Glass Shade Features:Mercury Glass ShadeUL Listed for Dry LocationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:ADA: NoBackplate Diameter: 5"Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentEnergy Star: NoHeight: 8"Light Direction: Down LightingLocation Rating: Dry LocationNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 10 lbsShade: YesShade Color: ClearShade Height: 4.5"Shade Material: GlassShade Shape: DrumShade Type: Mercury GlassUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationVintage Edison Bulb: Yes Down Lighting Polished Chrome