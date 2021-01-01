48 Years Old 48th Birthday Decoration Vintage October 1973 T-Shirt

October 48th Birthday Shirts for men, women, dad, mom, wife, mother, husband with themed graphic for legend man or woman queen turning 48 years old who born in October 1973 celebrating for 48th birthday party with family and friends with decorations. Born in October 1973 48 years of being awesome retro vintage decorations. Complete your collection of birthday party accessories for him / her who's turning 48 years old limited edition October 1973 retro 48th Birthday Shirt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem