Welwick Designs 48 in. Grey Wash Wood and Metal Industrial 2 Tier A-Frame TV Stand Fits TVs up to 55 in.

Put your one-of-a-kind style on display with this industrial-inspired, two-tier TV stand. Simple yet stunning in design, four black metal A-frame legs lend this console a metropolitan appeal that would make any urban dweller want to showcase their sophisticated style atop its open shelving. The piece's two-tone motif contributes a contrasting element to any space, and two fixed shelves provide endless potential for styling your decor, or displaying your media and literature collection. Chic yet small-space friendly, this minimalistic piece will fit right in with your loft-living dreamscape. Color: Grey Wash.