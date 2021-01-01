This ECOFLEX 48\" rectangular window planter is perfect for flowers-plants-herbs. This can be painted for a custom look. These attractive, durable window boxes are also eco-friendly. Easily assembled in 5 minutes or less and no tools are required. Made of ECOFLEX material. ECOFLEX is a proprietary formula that incorporates reclaimed wood and plastic into the material that allows the product to be eco-friendly and a great value as it will outlast most other products. ECOFLEX is 100% non toxic and does not absorb moisture. There is nothing in ECOFLEX that could harm your garden or animals. Resistant to warping, twisting and fading. 10 Year limited manufacturer's warranty. New Age Pet 48-in W x 7.5-in H Maple Mixed/Composite Window Box in Brown | EPWB103-R48