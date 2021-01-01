Montana Woodworks 48 in. Rectangular Puritan Pine 1 Drawer Writing Desk with Built-In Storage

This remarkable desk from Montana Woodworks encompasses the simplicity of a writing desk with the intuitive design of a laptop desk. The drawer features full extension slides providing strength while increasing ease of use. Drawer measures 24 in. W x 18 in. D x 3 in. H. Finished in the "Glacier Country" collection style for a truly unique, one-of-a-kind look reminiscent of the Grand Lodges of the Rockies, circa 1900. First we remove the outer bark while leaving the inner, cambium layer intact for texture and contrast. Then the finish is completed in an eight step, professional spraying process that applies stain and lacquer for a beautiful, long lasting finish. Some assembly required. 20-year limited warranty included at no additional charge. Hand crafted in Montana using genuine lodge pole pine. Color: Puritan Pine.