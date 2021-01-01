MONARCH SPECIALTIES 48 in. Cappuccino Particle Board TV Stand Fits TVs Up to 47 in. with Adjustable Shelves

This simplistic and transitional style TV stand fits nicely in your living room or games room, saving space in tighter areas and adding style with its walnut finish. Including two adjustable center shelves, the entertainment center also features an additional bottom shelf, two larger side shelves and a solid base, allowing you to display all sorts of audio/video components and decor items. Accommodating all TV sizes equipped with a center stand, this media console adds character to your small home, apartment or condo. Color: Cappuccino.