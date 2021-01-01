From milwaukee
Milwaukee 48-22-1906 Fastback Compact Flip Utility Knife w/ One-Handed Opening and Belt Clip
Advertisement
BELT CLIP: Keep this tucked inside or outside your pocket with the onboard metal belt clip. Its ventilated construction is designed to reduce wear on your clothes during heavy use LANYARD LOOP: Keep this attached to a lanyard with the hole at the base of the grip for maximum portability ERGONOMIC GRIP: The handle is designed to conform with your hand, making for a comfortable handling experience ONE-HANDED OPENING: Press the side button and flip the blade out in one swift motion. With this system, you'll have a hand clear to steady your cutting surface INCLUDED BLADE: A reversible blade is included with the knife. Use it to cut drywall, plaster, cardboard, tape, rugs, mark wood, and more until both sides of the blade wear down