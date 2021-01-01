From z-lite
Z-Lite 478-3L Vertical 3 Light 10" Wide Linear Pendant Matte Black / Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Z-Lite 478-3L Vertical 3 Light 10" Wide Linear Pendant Bold and artistic, the Vertical Pendant makes a striking focal point in any modern or eclectic space. A series of steel, open-framed cubes are suspended at various lengths from braded black cords. Available in several eye-catching options. Finishes include black frame with brass accent, or black frame with brushed nickel accent.FeaturesConstructed from steel(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 11"Width: 34"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 8 lbsWire Length: 110"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Matte Black / Brushed Nickel