Masterpiece Artist Canvas 47762 3D Pro 3-1/2" Deep, 30" x 48", Cotton 11.5oz - Raw Unprimed No. 12

This 30 x 48" is part of our special Golden Ratio series and is considered the most pleasing proportion to the human eye! Canvas Depth: 3-1/2", Canvas relief: 1/2" (Space between canvas and Bar). Raw #12 cotton duck heavy 11.5 oz. canvas Take control, prepare your own ground, or use bare canvas expanses as part of the art. Great for staining or pouring, resulting in a fluid and spontaneous convergence of the image and fabric. Solid Pine or Fir Stretcher Bars from the sustainable forests of the Pacific Northwest. No finger joints are allowed, which tend to fail under pressure and over time. The super-strong Double-Keyed Stretcher Bars are 3-1/2" deep by 1-1/4" wide provide rock-solid torsional rigidity, and are so unique we earned a patent..