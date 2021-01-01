Hinkley Lighting 4775 Carlton 5 Light Single Tier Crystal Chandelier Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers Candle-Style

Hinkley Lighting 4775 Carlton 5 Light Single Tier Crystal Chandelier Five Light Single Tier Crystal Chandelier from the Carlton CollectionFeatures:Includes Amber Decorative AccentsIncludes 10' of Chain and 12' of WireSuitable for Dry LocationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 5Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 300Voltage: 120Product Weight: 16.14 lbs.Height: 25"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Canopy Width: 7"Chain Length: 60"Wire Length: 72"Energy Star: No Candle-Style Silver Leaf