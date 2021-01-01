Volume Lighting 4773 Emery 3 Light 16" Wide Drum Mini Chandelier with Frosted Glass Drum Shade Walnut / Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Volume Lighting 4773 Emery 3 Light 16" Wide Drum Mini Chandelier with Frosted Glass Drum Shade Features:Constructed from high quality steelCapable of being dimmedUL rated for dry locationsSloped ceiling compatibleComes with a drum glass shadeRequires (3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsDimensions:Height: 20-3/4"Width: 15-3/4"Product Weight: 11.5 lbsChain length: 3"Wire Length: 10"Electrical Specifications:Wattage: 300wNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 100wBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Voltage: 120vBulb Included: No Walnut / Black