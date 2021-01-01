La Femme - 24773 Deep Sweetheart Neckline Net Mermaid Gown

Dare to show off your style in a fashionable evening gown by La Femme 24773. The sleeveless bodice boasts a plunging sweetheart neckline with straps and a charming back cutout. The smooth sheen of the textured net material of the skirt ends with a lovely mermaid finish in a full-length hem and sweep train. This La Femme stylish dress is guaranteed to make an entrance. Style: lafemme_24773 Details: Net Sleeveless Plunging neckline with sheer panel insert Back cutout Back zipper closure Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Plunging Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. "