Hinkley Lighting 4765 Archer 6 Light 26" Wide Sputnik Chandelier Heritage Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Hinkley Lighting 4765 Archer 6 Light 26" Wide Sputnik Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 26"Maximum Hanging Height: 47-1/2"Width: 26"Depth: 26"Product Weight: 8.2 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Heritage Brass