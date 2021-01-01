From kalco
Kalco 4761GW Napa 1 Light Wall Sconce Golden Wheat / Snowflake /out hole 1452 Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Kalco 4761GW Napa 1 Light Wall Sconce Single Light Wall Sconce from the Napa CollectionThe Napa Collection draws inspiration directly from Art Nouveau and the wineries in the Napa Valley. The hand-forged vines of iron, featured in Kalco’s exclusive Golden Wheat finish, twine upwards and curl around the exclusive Kalco shades and their structures to create a soft, organic fixture that will add delicate style to any space.Features:Secure metal mounting assembly1 Year Limited Warranty on defectsUL and cUL listed for Dry LocationIncludes (1) 75 watt Mini Candelabra (E11) base bulbLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Mini Candelabra (E11): The E11 (Edison 11mm), Mini-Candelabra Edison Screw (mini-can), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaries made for lighting and decoration.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E11 Mini Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 15.5"Width: 5.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 7" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Wire Length: 0.5"HCO: 8" (height from center of outlet)Backplate Height: 8"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 0.75"Product Weight: 3 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Mini Candelabra (E11)Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: HalogenBulb Shape: T4Number of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 75Wattage: 75Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Golden Wheat / Snowflake /out hole 1452