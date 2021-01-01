From jovani
Jovani - 04739 Feather- Fringed Sheath Short Dress
Be captivated by the glamorous appeal of this Jovani 04739 creation. Adorned with an intricate beadwork on the fitted bodice this dress features a deep v-neckline with feathered straps. The back has a midrise design and a zipper closure. The sheath skirt is festooned with feather fringes as it creates a short hemline. Dazzle and shine in this fabulous Jovani masterpiece. Style: jovani_04739 Details: Beaded Feathered Straps Mid-Open back Back Zipper Closure Short Hem Length: Short Neckline: Plunging V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.