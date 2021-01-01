Minka Lavery 4731 Safra Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant Harvard Court Bronze with Natural Brushed Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Minka Lavery 4731 Safra Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant The Safra by Minka Lavery is a fusion of transitional and industrial style, surrendering unrestrained elegance and pleasure for the discriminating home.FeaturesFixture is compatible with sloped ceilingsIncludes (1) 60 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulbRod hung designIncludes Edison style bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsCovered under Minka Lavery's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 5"Diameter: 5"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Harvard Court Bronze with Natural Brushed Brass