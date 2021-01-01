From hudson valley lighting

Hudson Valley Lighting 4721 Exeter Single Light 19" Tall Wall Sconce Old Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Down Lighting

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Hudson Valley Lighting 4721 Exeter Single Light 19" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable brass constructionComes with a tapered brass shade(1) 75 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 19"Width: 8"Extension: 33-1/2"Product Weight: 3 lbsShade Height: 5-3/4"Backplate Diameter: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Down Lighting Old Bronze

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com