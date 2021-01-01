From z-lite
Z-Lite 472-7L Kirkland 7 Light 44" Wide Faux Wood Linear Chandelier Rustic Mahogany Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 472-7L Kirkland 7 Light 44" Wide Faux Wood Linear Chandelier Bring out the warmth of your style with the Kirkland collection. Warm faux wood finishes of Rustic Mahogany and Ashen Barn Board set the mood, while the open drum design allows for the light to project. Kirkland offers a wide range of fixtures and sizes. Create a stunning focal point above an elongated dining room table with this sleek seven-light linear chandelier. Designed out of barnwood, the clean lines of the frame are enhanced with an arched finish and adorned with exposed lightbulbs. Revel in the bright brilliance of exposed lightbulbs in this seven-light pendant light. Elongated and charming, the barnwood frame is sleekened with a rustic finish. Features Faux wood steel construction (2) 3", (2) 6", and (10) 12" downrods included Dimmable Sloped ceiling compatible UL and ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 8-1/4" Width: 44" Depth: 4-3/4" Max Overall Height: 73-3/4" Ceiling Canopy Size: 22" x 4-3/4" Product Weight: 8 lbs Wire Length: 110" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 7 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Input Voltage: 120v Dimmable: Yes Rustic Mahogany