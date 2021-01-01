Hudson Valley Lighting 4709 Croton Single Light 9" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce Old Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Hudson Valley Lighting 4709 Croton Single Light 9" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with an alabaster shadeIntegrated LED lightingAble to be converted to a wall sconceCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch ETL rated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 3-1/4"Width: 9"Extension: 3-1/4"Product Weight: 8 lbsCanopy Width: 8-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 12 wattsLumens: 750Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Flush Mount Old Bronze