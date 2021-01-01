47 Inch Wooden Computer Desk With Bookshelf

This is a computer desk made of full board. The design is very creative. This computer desk is not only a computer desk, but also a storage shelf. There is a book shelf next to him with a total of 7 compartments for you to put down many decorations and books. The overall structure is stable, the worktable is wear-resistant, scratch-resistant, waterproof, no odor, precise workmanship, meticulous and excellent environmental protection plate. Simple and stylish color matching, high material, high-end products, the product is made of 1.5cm thick particle board, and the maximum load can reach 150LBs..Our table has a multi-purpose storage function, providing7-layer shelf, which can save space for you?