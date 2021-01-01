Inval 47 in. Rectangular Espresso 2 Drawer Computer Desks with Keyboard Tray, Espresso Wengue

Inval Soft Form Computer Desk finished in Espresso-Wengue laminates. Executed in solid composite wood, double laminated durable melamine which is stain, heat and scratch resistant. This desk showcases a 47 in. work surface and is perfect for your home office or office. It features a 1 in. thick Soft Form top with a laminated modesty panel. It includes a slide-out keyboard tray along with an open storage shelf, one accessory drawer for extra storage and one file drawer with full extension slides that accommodates letter sized files. The desk sits on square plastic sliders which protect the unit and allow for easy mobility when cleaning or rearranging your room decor. Color: Espresso Wengue.