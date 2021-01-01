From z-lite
Z-Lite 469P24 Cronise 6 Light 25" Wide Crystal Drum Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 469P24 Cronise 6 Light 25" Wide Crystal Drum Chandelier Lustrous crystal layering give the Cronise collection its unique style. Round and square frames finished in Chrome encase the beautiful crystal, produce a sparkling light. Radiant chrome and geometric cut outs from this six-light pendant light give modern design a sleek and chic upgrade. Elevate the style of any clean space with a smooth metal frame. Features Steel construction Crystal accented shade Sloped ceiling compatible (1) 3", (1) 6", and (5) 12" downrods included Dimmable UL and ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 8-1/4" Width: 25" Depth: 25" Max Overall Height: 80" Product Weight: 18 lbs Wire Length: 110" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 6 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Dimmable: Yes Chrome