Livex Lighting 46986 Monaco 10 Light 32" Wide Chandelier Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Livex Lighting 46986 Monaco 10 Light 32" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(10) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12", And (1) 18" downrodUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 22-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 46-3/4"Width: 32"Depth: 32"Product Weight: 12 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 10Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: G16.5Bulbs Included: No Antique Brass