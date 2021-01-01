4689Q TSA Approved Luggage Locks with Key, Pack of 4 Keyed-Alike, Assorted Colors

Best Quality Guranteed. For use on luggage while traveling; small lock is best used for backpacks, bags, briefcases, and luggage; not intended for outdoor use Luggage lock is TSA approved so screeners can inspect and relock baggage without damaging lock Convenient front access luggage lock set is ideal for those with multi-luggage travel; same key opens both locks; Keyed Alike: Same key opens all four locks TSA luggage lock features a metal body for durability and shrouded steel shackle for cut resistance 1 in. wide lock body; 1/8 in. diameter shackle with 9/16 in. length, 7/16 in width; Available in Blue, Pink, Purple, Silver (randomly selected at time of shipment)