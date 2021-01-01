Elk Lighting 46814/4 Chandra 4 Light 13" Wide Taper Candle Pendant - Matte Black Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 46814/4 Chandra 4 Light 13" Wide Taper Candle Pendant - Matte Black Features(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs36" of adjustable chain includedETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 25"Minimum Height: 29"Maximum Hanging Height: 64"Width: 13"Depth: 13"Product Weight: 5 lbsChain Length: 36"Cord Length: 72"Shade Height: 13"Shade Width: 11"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Matte Black