Livex Lighting 46771 Soho 4 Light 17" Tall Wall Sconce Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Livex Lighting 46771 Soho 4 Light 17" Tall Wall Sconce Ideal for bathrooms, dining room settings or entryways, these space-aged inspired pieces are so versatile they can be incorporated into a variety of interiors.FeaturesConstructed of steel(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 17"Width: 5-1/8"Extension: 3-3/4"Product Weight: 12 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Satin Brass