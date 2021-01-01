From z-lite
Z-Lite 464-3 Bohin 3 Light 20" Wide Chandelier with Clear Seedy Glass Shades Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Z-Lite 464-3 Bohin 3 Light 20" Wide Chandelier with Clear Seedy Glass Shades The Bohin collection combines clear seeded glass shades with contemporary styled fixtures. Finishes include matte black or brushed nickel. Dramatic, inspiring matte black delivers a crisp finish to the steel frame of this fashionable mini-pendant. An extended drop with a narrow rod offers visual separation, and a horizontal base with clear seedy glass flared bell shades softens its tone. Bring a graceful and sophisticated aesthetic to a transitional space with contemporary verve. This three-light chandelier delivers classic beauty with a brushed nickel frame, and a trio of romantic clear seedy glass flared bell shades. Features: Durable steel construction Seedy glass shade Dimmable CUL and cETLu rated for dry locations Sloped Ceiling Compatible Dimensions: Height: 22" Width: 20" Max Overall Height: 91-1/4" Ceiling Canopy Size: 5-1/2" Diameter Product Weight: 6.75 lbs. Chain Length: 72" Electrical Specs: Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Voltage: 120v Bulb Included: No Dimmable: Yes Brushed Nickel