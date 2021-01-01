From z-lite
Z-Lite 463-24 Cavallo 6 Light 24" Wide Globe Chandelier Hammered White / Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 463-24 Cavallo 6 Light 24" Wide Globe Chandelier The transitional décor options are endless with the Cavallo collection. The orbs are created using flat iron ribbons, which enclose uniquely designed contemporary styled candelebras. The specialty finishes include Hammered Black with Chrome fittings, Hammered Bronze with Olde Brass fittings and Hammered White with Olde Brass or Brushed Nickel fittings. Features Steel construction Sloped ceiling compatible Dimmable (1) 3", (1) 6", and (5) 12" downrods included UL and ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 23" Overall Height: 94-3/4" Width: 24" Depth: 24" Canopy Size: 5" Diameter Product Weight: 11.75 lbs Wire Length: 110" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 6 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Dimmable: Yes Hammered White / Brushed Nickel