Minka Lavery 4623 Criterium 6 Light 40" Wide Taper Candle Linear Chandelier Aged Brass with Textured Iron Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Minka Lavery 4623 Criterium 6 Light 40" Wide Taper Candle Linear Chandelier Criterium Collection by Minka Lavery is textured in Forged Iron finish and aged brass combine to exemplify strength and beauty.FeaturesCan be installed on sloped ceilingsRequires (6) 60 watt candelabra (E12) Incandescent bulbs (Not Included)Rod mounted designRecommended for use with included Edison style bulbsCapable of being dimmedRated for dry locationsCovered under Minka Lavery's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture: Height: 16"Length: 40"Width: 12"Canopy: Height: .75Length: 13.5"Width: 5"Product Weight: 13.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: T8Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Aged Brass with Textured Iron