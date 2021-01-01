Livex Lighting 46181 Rotterdam Single Light 5" Wide Crystal Mini Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Livex Lighting 46181 Rotterdam Single Light 5" Wide Crystal Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed of steelIncludes a clear crystal shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12" and (2) 18" downrodsRated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 63-1/4"Minimum Height: 15-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 148-3/4"Width: 5"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 13 lbsWire Length: 96"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel