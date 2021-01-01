Elk Lighting 46132/2 2 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture from the Linden Manor Collection Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush

Elk Lighting 46132/2 2 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture from the Linden Manor Collection Lamping Technologies: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Height: 5"Width: 12"Backplate Diameter: 10.5"Energy Star: No Flush Mount Oil Rubbed Bronze