Jovani - 00461 Embellished Halter Tiered A-line Dress

Promote attention-grabbing style in this stunning dress from Jovani 00461. Fashions a sleeveless halter neckline with an embellished bodice. The skirt forms a tiered A-line silhouette with a horsehair hemline. This Jovani dress will make you feel all royal and radiant looking. Model is wearing Light-Blue color. Style: jovani_00461 Details: Sleeveless Embellished bodice Tiered A-line skirt Horsehair hemline Length: Long Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line