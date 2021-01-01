Livex Lighting 46061 Clairmont Single Light 18" Tall Wall Sconce Black with Brushed Nickel Accents Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Livex Lighting 46061 Clairmont Single Light 18" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed of steel(1) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb requiredMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbRated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18"Width: 5-1/8"Extension: 3-7/8"Product Weight: 2 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Black with Brushed Nickel Accents