From velux
VELUX 46-1/2 in. x 22-1/2 in. Solar Powered Venting Curb Mount Skylight w/ Laminated Low-E3 Glass & White Room Darkening Blind
VELUX VCS solar powered "Fresh Air" skylights light up your home and provide ventilation using only the power of the sun. They feature a solar panel that captures any available daylight and uses it to recharge a highly efficient battery powered operator and control system. In addition, this model includes a factory-installed solar powered room darkening blind that utilizes a double-pleated honeycomb structure with an interior aluminum coating to block even the brightest sunlight, making it ideal for bedrooms, entertainment rooms or any other space where light control is important. These skylights are ideal for replacing existing curb mount skylights, including old plastic bubble skylights and can be opened to create a chimney effect, drawing air upward to improve air quality within your home. This model can be installed on a site-built curb on a flat roof or up to a 60° roof pitch.