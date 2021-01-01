45th Birthday Born 1976 45 Years 540 Months of Being Awesome Premium T-Shirt

Retro sunset 70s 80s vintage 45th birthday party clothing for 45 year old men and women. Perfect classic vintage 45th bday party outfit 45 years, 540 months of being awesome for your dad, mom, brother, sister, uncle and aunt made / born in 1976. Classic 45th birthday party apparel for any man and woman turning 45 years old. Great retro sunset vintage 70s 80s theme birthday costume for 45 year-old men and women. Complete your collection of birthday decorations: cake, candles, bday card. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.