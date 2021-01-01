VEVOR 45LBSWeight Adjustable Dumbbell 5-45lbs, Fitness Workouts, Get A Good Figure in 2 Weeks, Suitable for Both Men and Women

PREMIUM MATERIAL- Constructed of plastic-coated steel weight plates and PP base, high erosion resistance, durable and sturdy, not easy to be broken, designed for long-lasting use. ADJUSTABLE WEIGHTS- With a turn of the dial at two ends of the dumbbell, you can adjust the weights from 10lbs to 90lbs(5-40kg) in 5-pound increments instantly. Knurled handle is anti-slide and comfortable. Elegant appearance suitable for unisex. ABSOLUTELY SAFE- Comes with one durable base with latch design. For your safety concern, weights plate can be only changed when the dumbbells are on the base. Safe chin locks(as picture show) protect weight plates from falling off while exercising. SPACE EFFICIENT- This dumbbell set is equivalent to 19 different weights dumbbells. With our adjustable dumbbell, no need to worry that numbers of dumbbells may cluttering your workout space anymore. GREAT PERFORMANCE- Suitable for performing basic body workouts and heavy leg lifts.