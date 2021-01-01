From maranda enterprises, llc

45L Narrow Laundry Hamper Tall Thin Laundry Basket Stackable Laundry Organizer Storage Standing Corner Bin Hamper Laundry Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

SLIM SIZE & PORTABLE - Slim Rolling Laundry Hamper: 15.5'(L) x 7.8'(W) x 22'(H)(Please note the size carefully! ). This wicker laundry hamper has a suitable size for small space between washer and dryer or small cabinet area. The foldable laundry basket can be folded into portable size 7.8' x 15.7' x 2.4'. ROLLING & TALL - Narrow Laundry basket with wheels makes it easy to transport. There is a handle on side so you can lift the rectangle laundry hamper up easily. Tall laundry basket organizer can store your dirty clothes for a week. STURDY & QUALITY - Dirty Clothes Laundry Hamper is made of high-density 600D Oxford Fabric. Built-in density PE board in the bottom for stability. Drawstring mesh cover keeps stuff inside stackable laundry organizer clean and tidy. DURABLE & VERSATILITY - Framework design (wire frame and built-in iron frame) make the fabric laundry basket more firm and stable. Apply to be used in apartment, home,

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com