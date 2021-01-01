Kichler 45881 1 Light Up Lighting Wall Sconce with Satin Etched Glass Bell Shade from the Nicholson Collection Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall

Kichler 45881 1 Light Up Lighting Wall Sconce with Satin Etched Glass Bell Shade from the Nicholson Collection Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 100 Wattage: 100 Height: 10" Width: 6" Extension: 8.5" Backplate Diameter: 5.5" Energy Star: No Swing Arm: No ADA: No Compliance: Energy Star is an international standard for energy efficient consumer products originated in the United States of America. Devices carrying the Energy Star service mark generally use 20%–30% less energy than required by federal standards. ADA Compliance - The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Fixtures hung between 27" and 80" above the floor must have an extension of 4" or less; this applies to wall lights hung in walkways, halls, corridors, passageways or aisles. Ceiling Fixtures must be hung no lower than 80”. Wall Sconces Olde Bronze