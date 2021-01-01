Z-Lite 457-10 Euclid 10 Light 42" Wide Two Tier Nested Cube Chandelier Olde Brass / Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

From z-lite
Z-Lite 457-10 Euclid 10 Light 42" Wide Two Tier Nested Cube Chandelier Take accent décor to the next level with the expressive aesthetic radiating from the Euclid collection. Modern design with a signature design statement, this collection offers a captivating assembly of parallelogram and cube shapes crafted from steel and presented in two-tone finishes of chrome and matte black or olde brass and bronze. At the center of each fixture lies charming candelabra-style bulb mounts that create a subtle softness. Bring an energetic feel to any interior space with this spectacular collection. Command visual interest over a dining space or seating ensemble, or make an impression in an entryway with this ten-light chandelier. The power of open geometric shapes fashioned from chrome and matte black or olde brass and bronze finished steel adds an invigorating effect over a candelabra-style bulb mount, yielding an impressive mixed motif look. Indulge in a love of dynamic, expressive design with this 10-light chandelier. Its stunning metropolitan design works with nestling geometric shapes and a dual layer of candelabra-style bulb mounts, creating a surprising mix of motifs and yielding a commanding aesthetic. Features Stunning geometric designs inspire a modern look in your home Steel construction Dimmable CUL and ETL rated for dry locations Sloped ceiling compatible Dimensions Height: 44-1/2" Width: 41-1/2" Depth: 41-1/2" Max Overall Height: 118-1/4" Product Weight: 6.5 lbs Chain Length: 72" Wire Length: 110" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 10 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Voltage: 120 volts Bulbs Included: No Dimmable: Yes Olde Brass / Bronze