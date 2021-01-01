From z-lite
Z-Lite 456-10L Quadra 10 Light 50" Wide Linear Chandelier Olde Brass / Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 456-10L Quadra 10 Light 50" Wide Linear Chandelier Clean and straight lines define the contemporary Quadra collection. Square and rectangular cages enclose the inner fittings designed to perfectly compliment one another. Unique dual finishes of Brushed Nickel and Black or Olde Brass and Bronze magically mesh to produce a stunning contemporary presentation. Flushes and Semi Flushes are also available in Black and Chrome. Linear styling creates a fashionable silhouette that offers a sophisticated look for contemporary settings. With a brushed nickel frame and black inner fittings, this eight-light island light is an ideal companion to kitchen islands and billiards tables, and sends a soft message of extraordinary taste. Light up a billiards table or a kitchen space with this contemporary ten-light island light. Fashioned from olde brass finish steel and bronze inner fittings, it sends warm radiance and ambient light around a room as it adds to the sophisticated aesthetic of your decor choices. Features: Durable steel construction (10) 12", (2) 6", and (2) 3" downrods included Dimmable Sloped ceiling compatible CUL and cETLu rated for dry locations Dimensions: Height: 17" Width: 50" Depth: 12" Max Overall Height: 88.75" Ceiling Canopy Size: 4.75" x 25.5" Product Weight: 19.75 lbs. Electrical Specs: Number of Bulbs: 10 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Voltage: 120v Bulb Included: No Dimmable: Yes Olde Brass / Bronze