Capital Lighting 4542 Ellis 4 Light 26" Wide Chandelier Brushed Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Capital Lighting 4542 Ellis 4 Light 26" Wide Chandelier Features Designed in Atlanta Steel constructionChain suspended fixtureRequires (4) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsDimmableUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensions Height: 28-1/4"Width: 26"Product Weight: 16.0 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 120 voltsBulbs Included: No Brushed Gold