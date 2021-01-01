Kicking Horse Coffee, 454 Horse Power, Dark Roast, Whole Bean, 10 oz - Certified Organic, Fairtrade, Kosher Coffee (Pack of 6)

DARK ROAST, WHOLE BEAN: Velvety, earthy, spirited. This smooth riding dark horse conjures up power from the depths of the shadows. This is the winner, the champion of taste TASTING NOTES, BREW METHOD: Heavy body, sweet tobacco, earthy with a black licorice finish. Recommended methods: French press, drip machine, pour over, and cold brew ORIGIN INDONESIA, CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA: Grown in a socially and environmentally responsible way, by farmers with sustainable businesses they can depend on ORGANIC, FAIRTRADE, KOSHER, SHADE GROWN, ARABICA COFFEE: Coffee that is good and fair for the coffee drinkers, the farmers and the planet. 100 percent Certified ROASTED IN THE ROCKY MOUNTAINS: It’s all deep, dark and delicious, roasted right below the towering Canadian Rocky Mountain peaks Pack of 6 bags of 10 oz Each